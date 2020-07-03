4th of July Weekend

Temperatures will soar into the low 90’s this afternoon once again. They will feel anywhere between 102° to 108° when you factor the high humidity. Therefore, dress cool, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks to avoid dehydration or heat exhaustion if spending a long period of time outdoors. The sea breeze collisions will develop some inland storms that will slowly move East late afternoon/early evening.
Models have been indicating that deeper tropical moisture will move in Sunday into Monday increasing our rain chances. Pockets of heavy rain likely. Pattern definitely turning wetter with less Saharan Dust particles around.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7