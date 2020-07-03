4th of July Forecast

Happy 4th of July
It’s going to be a hot one all across South Florida
Saturday could flirt with record heat with a chance for some scattered afternoon storms. A very typical summer day. By Sunday a little more moisture moves in across the area upping our rain chance to 50%.
Buck Moon Eclipse
Saturday night you may be able to enjoy a lunar eclipse. It’s called the Buck Moon because this full moon happens when the Male Deer start growing new antlers. It will be very faint but worth the try. You may notice just a small darkening of the lunar surface.
Tropical Activity
Late Friday Night, the National Hurricane Center started following a small area of Low pressure East of Florida. They’re giving it a small chance for development in highlighted area over 5 days, but by Sunday it should run into a front and fall apart.
We’ll be watching