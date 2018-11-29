Cold Start – Mild Finish

Temperatures managed to get into the widespread 40’s around Broward County due to lighter winds and clear skies overnight. However, throughout the morning winds starting turning more off the ocean and have helped temperatures gradually rise. By the afternoon, high temperatures will be mild into the low to middle 70’s and you will be peeling off the layers. Tonight will not be as cold.

Looking ahead into the weekend, high pressure will continue sliding East into the Western Atlantic and that will help temperatures warm up above average. It will also introduce a chance of seeing a few coastal showers. Overall, rain chances will only range around 20%.

We had more 40's this morning. Here is how we woke up! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dBUCETSgwV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 29, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7