WEAK WEEKEND FRONT

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

We have been looking for a relief to the heat after days of afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. Unfortunately the cold front currently drifting south across Florida today won’t bring us the relief we have been looking for. That weak front is forecast to stop just north of us today & Sunday, leaving South Florida on the warm and humid side. So today expect Saturday morning sunshine to give way to a few isolated showers this afternoon & evening. Best chance for showers will be tonight and overnight into Sunday morning.

After a few days of light East winds, the breeze will begin to build this afternoon & become breezy by Sunday. And speaking of Sunday, that stalled front just to our North will help kick up a few showers & produce a few more clouds than today. Temperatures all weekend long will remain in the mid 80s.

As we observe Veterans Day on Monday, that front will begin to lift north as a warm front, taking the moisture with it, which means we can expect more sunshine and lower rain chances for the start of the work week.

Then all eyes are on Front #2 (currently across the Western U.S.). And while this front won’t be bringing significant cooldown, it is expected to bring a refreshing change that will finally provide some relief to this Fall Heat we have been experiencing.

Enjoy your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Weekend Meteorologist, WSVN7

