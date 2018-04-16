South Florida after a busy night of strong to severe storms rolling through the area due to a Spring cold front, it is finally beautiful and with a mild feel. High pressure is building into the middle part of the country and allowing the breeze to build out of the north-northwest. This will help draw in cooler air tonight. Most of the models are showing temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. By Wednesday, the wind will start to veer out of the northeast and that should moderate temperatures back to warmer levels. The good news is that we will remain mostly dry through Friday. Over the weekend, we introduce a chance of showers with the return of an ocean breeze.

Models show we will be waking up into the upper 50's around Miami-Dade and Broward tomorrow. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/G7c0LcdzYR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2018

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry weather expected this week. Ocean breeze returns Friday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rpplgGki4z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2018

We’ve had a report last night of a possible tornado around the upper Florida Keys. NWS Key West office has dispatched a team to survey the damage and get a better idea if indeed it was a tornado and possible intensity.

Coming out of Plantation Key near mile marker 89.2. Reports of possible tornado which ripped doors off hinges around 9:39pm. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vs0YLK9aV0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2018

About last night… Here are some of the wind gust reports. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/atCw6vx0gT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7