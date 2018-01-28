Still Breezy with Storms on the Way

Breezy winds will continue to stir in South Florida as we close out the weekend.

The strong onshore winds will keep a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches and a Small Craft Advisory in place for boaters on Sunday.

As winds veer more out of the southeast on Sunday, expect more clouds to build in as scattered showers return to our forecast ahead of another cold front. With the heating of the day, we cannot rule out a few afternoon/evening storms as well. Most of the soggy activity will be on Monday.

Behind the cold front, cooler and drier air will filter from the north on Monday night into Tuesday. Morning temps will return to the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. The cooler than usual temps will only be brief as we gradually warm up into the weekend.

