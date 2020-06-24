2nd Saharan Dust PLume

Near Miss
While our skies have been a tad hazy from time to time, its been nothing compared to what the Caribbean has been dealing with.
We can thank a huge dome of high pressure for keeping the dust at bay and flinging it into the Gulf of Mexico. That dust will wrap around the high and get sent towards the Gulf States, Tennessee Valley and the Southeast in the days ahead. We may still see some spotty haze.
The price we paid for keeping that plume of fine sand away from us, was plenty of heat.
Temps soared into the 90s all across the area with the heat index, or feels-like temperatures, shooting up into the 100s. We will see similar conditions through the end of the week.
2nd Plume of Saharan Dust
This one came off the West Coast of Africa a day ago, and its moving west.
It’s forecast to be near the Caribbean by the weekend, and possibly in the same spot as the first one is now.
We’ll be watching