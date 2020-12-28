2020 Ending Warm

Large area of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern across South Florida into Tuesday bringing mainly dry conditions to the region. However, winds are forecast to increase and it will be breezy to windy by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will generally remain in the mid to upper 70’s for most of South Florida.

Most models are showing the next cold front possibly arriving for the first weekend of the year. In the meantime, temperatures ramp up to end 2020 above average. Lows in the 70’s with highs in the low 80’s. A spotty shower likely, but quick-moving.

Next front once it clears, it will drop temperatures to near average values on Sunday.

2020 will end warm in South Florida. Another cold front arrives for the 1st weekend of the year. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ad83RvZhmz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 28, 2020

NEW YEAR'S FORECAST: Expect unseasonably warm temps, dry conditions and sunny skies overall. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZJ9GbD7ZwX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 28, 2020

