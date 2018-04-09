2018’s hottest, so far

It’s a sizzling start to the new week! On Monday, Miami reached 91 degrees which made for the hottest day of the year, so far. When was the last time we were above 90, in Miami? You have to go all the way back to early October of last year… even before the start of fall! Our summer type air (complete with humidity) will linger on Tuesday as we flirt with the lower 90’s once again. The heat is arriving on the heels of southwesterly winds. This weather pattern comes as a front remains stalled out across northern parts of the state. The key to forecasting the future of the front involves what’s pushing it along. The upper “high in the sky” winds have been tracking in a west to east type fashion. However, those steering winds will change very soon and they’ll get stronger, too. In the forecast upper winds will be veering more out of the north from late Tuesday through Wednesday. That push will have the front dropping down into south Florida while triggering rain and possible storms into the midweek. Forecast maps show the front’s passage with slightly drier air spreading in by Thursday. High pressure will rebuild and we’ll have onshore winds. With the ocean air moving back over us, temperatures will be seasonally warm with highs in the lower to middle 80’s prior to the weekend.