2018’s hottest, so far

On Sunday, both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale hit 92-degrees. It was the hottest we’ve been, so far this year. Further, it’s as hot as we’ve been since last September! In addition to the 90-degree heat, there’s plenty of humidity for south Florida right now. The combination produced a heat index hovering in the 100-105 range throughout much of the sweltering afternoon. That’s the “feels like” temperature and it’s going to feel similar heading into Monday afternoon, too. For now, we have high pressure sitting nearby (over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico). That’s giving us light winds generally from the west and southwest. When our air comes from that direction, we get exceptionally hot weather without the benefit (often times) of a beneficial sea breeze. It’s a sneak preview of summer which officially begins in just a couple of weeks. Winds will continue arriving over land (instead of water) through Tuesday. As a result, the early week should be the hottest time frame. By Wednesday, and beyond, we should shift back to onshore winds from the Atlantic. Still, it will be a gradual transition. It will also be at that time when moisture levels increase with more clouds and rain expected. Until then, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and be aware that heat related ailments like dizziness and fatigue are very possible. Try to seek shade from the strong sun that will be most problematic during the early afternoon hours.