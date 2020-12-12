2 FRONTS, NO COOLING

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great work week! After a few rather chilly days in South Florida where temperatures reached into the 40s several nights, temperatures have finally begun to rebound and the weather pattern has turned a bit more moist in South Florida,…a weather pattern that we are all too familiar with around here. So this morning instead of waking up cool and dry as we have in previous days, South Florida woke up to isolated to scattered showers across our nearshore waters and across coastal and metro areas.
Good morning, South Florida! (insert musical tone) Don't be fooled by the shot that I got….you might be getting showers on your block. Tune in to @wsvn right now for your weekend forecast! #miami #FLL FLoridakeys #Keywest pic.twitter.com/RZkxNQeM2f
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 12, 2020
If you are wondering if the radar this morning is any indicator as to what we can expect through the rest of your Saturday, then don’t worry,…it is not! We will see scattered to isolated showers coming in off that east to southeast breeze and then as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours, we will notice this shower activity shifting more towards inland locations. We will still have a few clouds around, however, I think South Florida will see a little more in the way of sunshine this afternoon then what we saw this morning. And after days of below average temperatures, South Florida will finally return to normal this afternoon with a seasonal feel and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.
Have a great weekend!
Isolated showers across South Florida this morning then near-average high temperatures this afternoon. While shower activity this afternoon will be across interior sections of SoFla, still can't rule out a passing shower across metro areas. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fRnBRmiLRR
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 12, 2020
Even better news for this weekend is that the shower activity we are experiencing this morning seems to be the most we will see all weekend. By Sunday, a few isolated showers will be possible in the morning but not nearly as much as we saw this morning. South Florida will not only turn slightly drier on Sunday (with only a spotty to isolated shower around), but also we should see a little more in the way of sunshine as compared to what we saw on Friday and today. Our winds will mainly be out of the Southeast which will help drive our afternoon temperatures back into the 80s.
Isolated showers & temperatures on the rebound in South Florida this weekend. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/tXrOM0fniI
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 12, 2020
Heading into next week, we will be watching two weak fronts that will approach South Florida. Unfortunately right now the models are not showing any significant cooling with either of the fronts but by the end of the week we could begin to see somewhat nicer conditions. On Monday our weather pattern will continue to warm and our afternoon high temperatures might actually even reach the mid 80s across some areas. We will see a few showers by mid-week ahead of a second weak front that will come through South Florida on Thursday. And although we are not expecting significant cooling with this front either, we could see our temperatures knocked back down to ‘average’ for this time of year with lower humidity to accompany it by the end of the work week. I know it isn’t much but, after all this is South Florida in December so we will have to take what we can get around here!
With a series of weak fronts moving through, South Florida will be looking for our next 'big cool-down'. Unfortunately (& fortunately for some) the best we will get will be lower humidity and near-average temps by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/saMS8gKRaX
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 12, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.