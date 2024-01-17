Since the season began we’ve been seeing “frequent fronts” move across Florida. It’s been an active pattern that continues to this day. The latest in the series of fronts is crossing the region into early Wednesday. Will you feel the change? Yes, but mainly because it was so warm on Tuesday! On Tuesday afternoon, south Florida temperatures were about as warm as you’ll find in January! Ft. Lauderdale tied the record high for the date (85-degrees) while Miami matched that reading but came up a degree shy of the daily record. Since we were unseasonably warm to start the week, you’ll detect some cooling Wednesday with a northerly flow. Temperatures will struggle to get much past 70-degrees and a brisk breeze will have many of us reaching for sweaters and jackets.

Wednesday’s cool change isn’t going to hold for very long. As High Pressure shifts our winds (before Thursday) the cooling gets pushed away with ocean air building back. Thursday highs will peak near 80-degrees. Similarly, Friday will still be “on the warm side” with rain showers returning to the forecast ahead of another front that’s on the move. It’s this secondary cold front that has stronger cooling power and enough persistence to last through Monday morning. Nights and mornings will often be in the 50’s while daytime highs will mostly peak in the upper 60’s. This back-and-forth scenario isn’t likely to change as we continue through the rest of January. The good news? The weather isn’t boring and continues to provide a lot of variety that often doesn’t happen during the peak of our winter season.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.