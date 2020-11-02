1st Strong Front Arrives Today

Wind Advisory will go into effect for Broward, Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys at 10 am as winds will range between 15-25 mph and gusts could be up to 40 mph. You know your property the best, so secure those objects that can be easily tossed around and drive with extra caution!

The reason for the strong winds is due to a cold front. It arrives throughout the day with skies gradually clearing in the evening. Temperatures most of the week will be on the mild side, but overall feel cooler.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 60’s in the morning and into the upper 70’s by the afternoon. The day will be dry, so you won’t need the umbrellas as you go voice your choice.

Most of the week will be windy and dry. However, over the weekend chances for rain go up. Stay tuned!

Tracking Eta

Eta becomes a hurricane and could be a major storm by the time it makes landfall over portions of Nicaragua on Tuesday. It will be a slow-moving system after it makes landfall in Central America, torrential rains and flooding will be a major threat from Eta. Models showing 15-25 inches with higher amounts up to 35 inches through Friday evening for Nicaragua and Honduras. This could lead to landslides.

The remnants could move back into the Caribbean over the weekend.

