1ST OFFICIAL DAY OF SUMMER IS TODAY

The weather pattern in our area has definitely been a strange one last couple of days. We have been socked in to an unsettled weather pattern that has allowed scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each afternoon for the last couple of days. Luckily for us today our day started off on the quiet side with warm and muggy conditions and fewer clouds than we have seen in a few days. And speaking of warm conditions, Summer officially begins at 5:43 pm!
So what exactly has been causing this unsettled weather pattern? Will we start off with an upper level low pressure system just north of our area. That system should begin to push offshore this weekend, decreasing its influence in our area. But in the meantime, it has kept our steering flow (upper level winds that steer thunderstorms) out of the Southwest due to that low’s counter clockwise circulation. At the same time, we have had a lot of tropical moisture lift north from the Caribbean Sea that has spread across South Florida. So with 1) the heat & humidity in the air, 2) the abundant tropical moisture in our area and 3) with a Southwest steering flow, afternoon thunderstorms have continued to favor the East Coast metro areas. And while today we can expect thunderstorms in the forecast again, there will be a difference as compared to the previous days.
So while we are on topic, let’s talk a little bit about what we can expect for the start of our weekend. Today we will see much more sunshine as compared to recently but we could see more clouds late this afternoon and this evening. There will be a lot of dry time throughout the day, but there will also be some wet times across our area….especially our inland areas. So if you have any outdoor plans or if you have errands to run throughout your day today, be sure to have that rain gear with you just in case you encounter any showers or thunderstorms while you are out and about. Our temperatures today will also be reaching into the upper 80s across the Keys and lower 90s across mainland areas. With that humidity in place, temperatures across many spots in South Florida will actually be feeling like the 100s!
With it being such a special weekend for all dad’s out there, I’m sure many of us are trying to plan accordingly with possibly some outdoor plans throughout the day on Sunday. Father’s Day Sunday isn’t expected to be a complete washout. However, South Florida will still be at risk for scattered showers and a few inland thunderstorms throughout the day. So once again if you have any outdoor plans with dad at any point this weekend be sure to have that rain gear with you just in case showers and thunderstorms develop in your area. Good news is that it looks as though a the focal point for afternoon thunderstorm activity will be concentrated across Interior sections of South Florida.
Looking ahead, South Florida will be trying to get out of this unsettled weather pattern as we have been stuck in it for quite some time. The good news is that things could really begin to change as we head to next week. Not only will this weekend be a transitional period for us, we will also be eyeing some dryer air (Saharan dust coming off of Africa) that has made its way across the Atlantic and could possibly reach our area here throughout the work week. If that dust actually does hold together AND if it actually makes it here to South Florida, it could actually lower our rain chances significantly through the upcoming week. Of course that isn’t to say that it won’t rain and that there won’t be any thunderstorms in our area. After all we are in the rainy season! However with a lot of dry air in place, showers and thunderstorms will have a more difficult time to actually develop, which could be in our favor.
Speaking of Saharan dust making its way across the Atlantic…it is very evident offshore and even appears to have reached areas of the Eastern Caribbean. It has helped keep any tropical waves in check! So while the first month of the Atlantic Hurricane season comes to an end, the National Hurricane Center feels confident that no tropical development is expected over that areas. The only area they are watching is an area of low pressure off of the Southeastern U.S. coastline that will remain offshore and poses no threat to land here in the U.S.
While we round the corner and come close to the end of the first official month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, a layer of Saharan dust (dry air) is helping keep any tropical waves over the Atlantic in check. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/cn5zbTlQYu