1ST OF 2 FRONTS THIS WEEK ARRIVES MIDWEEK

The weak front that swung through our area on Saturday wiped the humidity and unbearable hot temperatures out of the forecast. South Florida was able to reap the benefits throughout the day today with blue skies, plenty of sunshine, lower humidity AND afternoon temperatures much closer to average.
But even though temperatures were closer to average earlier today, afternoon high temperatures were still a few degrees above average across some spots – Miami and Fort Lauderdale included in that group as high temperatures reached the lower 80s today.
Speaking of temperatures….as we head into the upcoming work week, temperatures will most definitely be on the milder side as compared to this morning. Some spots in South Florida woke up to 50s this morning while the rest of mainland areas of South Florida woke up in the lower 60s today. As we return to school and work early Monday morning, temperatures across some spots will be running more than 10 degrees warmer than how we woke up this morning!
Safe to say South Florida will be undergoing a warming trend through the first half of the work week. However, as the first of 2 fronts this week arrives by the middle of the work week, temperatures will once again drop, bringing us some relief from this heat and helping it feel like December again. While this front seems to be a bit stronger than this past weekend’s front, a significant cooldown is still not expected with this one. It isn’t until the weekend where South Florida could see an even stronger cold front swing through. But let’s get through 1 front at a time before we talk about the following one!
As for the rain chances, we know how it works here. Rain chances usually go up before the arrival of a front. And this time will be no different. So shower chances will be going up through the first half of the work week ahead of the mid-week cold front we have been talking about. South Florida could even see an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday! Once we get through the rain associated with Front #1, South Florida will enjoy 2 mainly quiet days before rain chances go up again. The reason? If you guessed “Front #2” then you are correct!