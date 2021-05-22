1ST NAMED STORM OF THE 2021 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

Breezy and warm [but below-average] temperatures this weekend. Warming trend returns for the start of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/5COj5L5rmF

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.