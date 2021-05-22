1ST NAMED STORM OF THE 2021 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great work week. It sure was windy across South Florida the last few days and it looks like this windy weather pattern will likely stick around. Strong winds are expected to continue through the start of the weekend and this morning we were already seeing strong gusty winds across our area.
So why has it been so windy the past few days? Well, the strong high-pressure system that has parked itself over the eastern third of the United States continues to get stronger. All the while we find lower pressure over portions of South Texas due to a disturbance that is forecast to leave flooding rain from Texas into the Louisiana coastline. And while South Florida will not feel impacts from this disturbance, we remain stuck in between high pressure to our North and low pressure to our West and this will leave breezy to windy conditions for the foreseeable future.
So what can we expect today? Similar to previous days, another breezy to gusty day in South Florida is expected. But while wind speeds are not expected to be AS strong as the last few days, wind gusts will easily reach 25-30mph once again. This will continue to cause marine hazards across all of our local waters, including a high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches and a small craft advisory across all local waters. Our afternoon high temperatures will continue to remain a few degrees below average in the mid 80s with only an isolated shower or two possible, especially during the first half of the day.
The latter part of the weekend promises *some* changes across South Florida. For one, winds will begin to let up a bit. They won’t be light but they won’t be nearly AS strong as they have been. Winds will be on the breezy side at times but since they won’t be AS strong, our afternoon high temperatures will be a touch warmer. Our high temperatures will still be near-average in the mid 80s under a mix of sun & clouds and comfortable humidity levels. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, especially during the morning hours.
Before we continue through the rest of our forecast, we need to shift focus towards the Tropics. The official start of Hurricane Season isn’t until June 1st BUT we are already monitoring 2 different areas in the Tropics and one of them became our 1st named storm of the season – SUBTROPICAL STORM ANA. Ana formed NE of Bermuda and is forecast to meander over the Atlantic through the next 24 hours before quickly moving NE into the cooler waters of the Atlantic. the other area we were watching is an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico that moved inland across South Texas earlier this morning. This system has a low development chance now that it is over land. But regardless of development, heavy rain is expected for areas that have already seen flooding rain the last few days in Texas and Louisiana. Neither system poses any threat to South Florida.
Looking ahead, as wind speeds remain subdued, our afternoon high temperatures will continue to warm. Each afternoon will be slightly warmer than the day before and before we know it, afternoon temperatures will have reached the upper 80s by the end of the work week. One thing worth mentioning is that South Florida looks to remain mainly dry all week with a few isolated showers possible by the end of the week. So if you’re not ready for the heat and humidity to return just yet, then be sure to enjoy the next few days. They sure will be nice ones in South Florida.
