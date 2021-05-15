1ST DAY OF RAINY SEASON STARTS MAINLY DRY

Near (or slightly below) average temperatures, breezy to gusty conditions & isolated showers take us into the first half of the work week across South Florida. Then rain/storm chances *could* increase by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XOBwIkngMd

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.