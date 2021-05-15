1ST DAY OF RAINY SEASON STARTS MAINLY DRY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the weekend. On Friday a front came through South Florida and brought rain and thunderstorms to the forecast but since that front cleared our area just in time for the weekend, we saw a big improvement as far as our weather conditions are concerned. And despite today being the first day of the Rainy Season, we were much drier than we have been in previous days and you probably noticed a temperature difference across our area with afternoon high temperatures a little closer to average, remaining in the mid 80s instead of the mid 90s as we had seen earlier in the week.
Afternoon high temperatures today across South Florida were 'near-normal'. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qLw0NrRZLd
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 15, 2021
The front that came through our area is currently just to the south of us while high pressure now begins to build. This has South Florida lodged in between both systems and that has created a strong Northeast breeze across our area. And as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida, a strong onshore flow means an elevated rip current risk along our Atlantic beaches.
South Florida remains lodged in between a front to our south (the one that came through Friday) and a building high pressure system to our north. This has produced breezy to gusty conditions across our area. #miami #FLL #floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cnQj4bwUOR
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 15, 2021
So what can we expect through the remainder of the weekend? Well now that high pressure has built into our area, we will continue to see mostly dry conditions with a brisk Northeast breeze through the remainder of the weekend. But because we do have an onshore flow (which means our wind is coming off the water), anytime isolated showers will be possible along the breeze. The good news is, we will keep it very isolated so if you have any outdoor plans through the latter part of your weekend, be sure to keep them! Apart from breezy to gusty conditions, our afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees below average in the mid to lower 80s with humidity levels a touch lower than we have been seeing lately.
Not much change across South Florida on Sunday. A brisk NE breeze remains in place. Similar to today, a few quick-moving isolated showers possible while afternoon temperatures remain near or slightly below average. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/nDyvvcsKrT
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 15, 2021
Looking ahead into the upcoming work week, we continue with this breezy and comfortable but mostly dry weather pattern. Or at least through the first half of the week that is. Temperatures each afternoon will remain in the mid-80s with winds gusting as high as 20 to 25 mph at times. But things begin to change for South Florida as we head into the second half of the week. We will be keeping a close eye on some moisture that if it holds together, could bring rain and thunderstorm chances back into the forecast by the end of the week. We still have a few days of nice weather so we will have to continue to watch and see if the models are in agreement as we get closer to the end of the week. In the meantime, enjoy these nice conditions next few days because the dog days of summer are just around the corner.
Near (or slightly below) average temperatures, breezy to gusty conditions & isolated showers take us into the first half of the work week across South Florida. Then rain/storm chances *could* increase by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XOBwIkngMd
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 15, 2021
