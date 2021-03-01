1st Day of March Starts Warm

Weather will sound like a broken record as we continue to mention the above average warmth and potential for a spotty shower or two especially in the afternoon.

Going into Tuesday, a weak cold front will try to move Southward and high pressure weakens sliding East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. The front may get close enough to trigger a few showers, but around the Lake region. Temperatures will be our main focus as the winds ahead of the front will support the warmest air possibly so far for 2021. Highs forecast to reach the upper 80’s. Winds will subside and dry air will make for steamy conditions and feeling more like the 90’s!

The focus then shift to an area of low pressure and trailing cold front that could clear South Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday. Not expect rain with this front, but a temperature difference. Calling for near-normal temperatures to start on Friday, which will feel cooler as they drop into the low 60’s. Highs will be in the 70’s.

1ST DAY OF MARCH calls for more warm weather! It will be dry with a low rain chance. A warm afternoon expected with highs across Broward & Miami-Dade in the upper 80's. Winds not as windy off the ocean. Rip current risk at area beaches continues. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PXuJM0UzvC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 1, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7