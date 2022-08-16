Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great start to the week so far. Today is a big day for parts of South Florida as some schools, specifically Broward County public schools, will be back in session. So naturally many are left wondering what kind of forecast we can expect on the first day back to school. Well, this morning we started off with a few showers offshore but with an apparent wind already out of the Southwest, those showers remained offshore without affecting our area. On the contrary, it was quite the perfect start to our day!

Even though showers will not be an issue as kids head to school this morning, unfortunately showers and thunderstorms will once again be a part of our forecast later today. As mentioned above, South Florida has been stuck in a weather pattern as the dominant wind direction has been out of the Southwest. As we are all too familiar with, this usually means quiet mornings, quick warm-ups, steamy temperatures in the mid to lower 90s, followed by a stormy afternoon. And that’s exactly what we can expect again today. After about lunchtime, showers and thunderstorms will develop and eventually move Northeast and towards the East Coast. So the rain gear will be needed once again this afternoon.

Looking ahead, it seems this stormy weather pattern continues to stick around through at least the middle of the work week. Once again, all of this is due to a Southwest wind that will help push thunderstorms (caused by the heating of the day) towards the East coast each afternoon. The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Thursday looks to be a transitional day as we will see more of a Southerly wind. By the end of the week and just in time for the weekend, our wind pattern begins to change once again. A wind off the water (East winds) will finally return to the forecast and that means South Florida will finally return to its typical weather pattern of morning showers followed by inland thunderstorms moving AWAY from our coast during the afternoon. In the meantime, be sure to have that rain gear with you and remember to pack patience during your stormy afternoon commute!

Wishing Broward a wonderful first day of school!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.