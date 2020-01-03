1st Cold Front Of The Year

Temperatures are rising due to winds flowing in out of the South. This change in wind direction will place some records in the afternoon in jeopardy.

A cold front to the North will keep temperatures well above average until it gets the push it needs to sweep through the area late Saturday.

Winds will also increase, turning breezy to gusty at times this weekend ahead of the cold front. This means advisories will be pending for swimmers and boaters.

Rain and isolated storms possible throughout the day on Saturday before the front arrives.

SATURDAY SHOWERS- Ahead of cold front there will be a chance of seeing late day showers. An isolated storm can't be ruled out. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/eK5ibEegEn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 3, 2020

Temperatures are forecast to go drop into the 40’s and 50’s Saturday night into Sunday, making it the coldest air South Florida has seen since early December. The second night followed by the passage of a cold front is typically colder. Some models are suggesting possible widespread 40’s into Monday.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7