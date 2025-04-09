Happy Wednesday, April 9, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to dry out after the several rounds of showers and thunderstorms we saw yesterday. A front was slow to reach us but eventually it got to South Florida and is finally starting to move away from us. And even though this morning we still woke up with a west wind. The bulk of the moisture had already pushed farther away from South Florida. There were still a few showers across the region this morning as all of South Florida woke up to mostly cloudy skies once again, but overall we were comfortable with milder temperatures in the 60s.

Today, high temperatures will remain in the lower 80s with a northwest wind in place. As the drier air begins to move in across the state, we will notice once it reaches us as humidity levels will become a bit more tolerable throughout the day. We will also get to enjoy a bit more sunshine than we saw much of yesterday and earlier this morning. And although the front and its associated moisture continues to move away, a passing shower will still be possible. Best chance through the morning. But don’t put away your rain gear just yet. You might need it again very soon.

On Thursday, our wind pattern will veer off the water again and with the old front and its moisture sitting offshore, South Florida could see a better chance for showers. Conditions should still remain rather comfortable. By the end of the week, a brief warm-up returns to the forecast Friday ahead of another front that is forecast to reach South Florida (with limited moisture) late Friday into early Saturday. This will usher in some drier and cooler air for the weekend. And believe it or not, our temperatures could drop into the low 60s for the latter part of the weekend with some inland upper 50s possible Sunday morning!

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

