The tail of Helene is leaving our winds out of the South-Southwest and that will help temperatures across South Florida climb into the 90’s, but feel like the triple digits. That is why Palm Beach Broward and Miami-Dade will be under a Heat Advisory through early evening.

The forecast for us is improving overall. Winds will go down gradually throughout the day with a chance of seeing a downpour from the outermost feeder bands of Helene. However, some saltwater flooding possible for the Florida Keys today.

By the weekend, drier air filters in and it should be mostly sunny and very steamy.

Today in the Tropics

Helene continues to weaken producing damaging gusty winds and major flooding around the Southeast and Southern Appalachians. A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for Metropolitan Atlanta.

Not often you see a very large area under Flash Flood emergencies right now. This is due to Tropical Storm #Helene as it continues to bring heavy rain along with gusty winds to the Southeast.

Rest of the tropics…

1. Low pressure to form in Caribbean Sea next week & organize in the Gulf.



2. Low pressure midway between Cape Verde Islands & Lesser Antilles could form into a Storm soon.

3. Low pressure could in the E. Atlantic next week with low chance to develop.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7