South Florida we have another day with heat advisories in place. The National Weather Service of Miami has extended the Heat Advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade through Friday 8pm for feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees and Florida Keys for today between 10am-6pm for feels like temperatures up 112 degrees. Therefore, make sure you are doing everything possible to stay cool and hydration is best way to avoid heat exhaustion.

Additional heat advisories may be needed through the weekend as well for portions of the area as hot weather is expected to continue.

High pressure is building back as the week continues with light South to Southeasterly wind flow and with more of an onshore wind, moisture gradually increasing over the area. This will help trigger more numerous showers and storms each afternoon through the weekend. Right now, look for a seasonal rain chance of 50%. We can sure use some rain to cool the air down, just not the storms.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7