Two areas of high pressure in the mid-levels continue to produce hot temperatures and keeping heat alerts from the West to East coasts in place. Here in South Florida temperatures will feel between 103 to 113 degrees. Please stay hydrated to avoid heat related illnesses.

Low pressure 500 miles East-Northeast of Bermuda remains disorganized. Conditions seem favorable for development between Thursday/Friday. Even if it forms, it will remain a marine interest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7