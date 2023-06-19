Local Weather

Heat advisory extended through 5pm today only for the Florida Keys. However, we remain hot and unsettled with Southwest steering flow through Tuesday. This means more afternoon storms are likely (favoring East coast).

An upper-level low enters the picture midweek from the North and gets stuck across the Southeast. More of Southeast wind flow develops, so it won’t be as scorching hot. Models this should maintain the deep moisture coming in from the tropics and elevated rain chances the remainder of the week.

Today in the Tropics: Watching two areas

Tropics are heating up too… Normally we start monitoring waves that come off the coast of Africa in August. However, Cape Verde season has jump started early due to warmer than normal water temperatures in the Atlantic region of the ITZC zone.

Low pressure is close to becoming a depression or storm. Advisories could be issued later today. System moving West at 10-15 mph with further development expected moving across the Central Atlantic through midweek.

Latest models on Invest 92L showing that it will be bringing gale force winds (39mph +) with seas building up 25 feet to the East of the Lesser Antilles between Friday and Saturday.

Shower and storm activity increasing with a tropical wave South-Southwest of the Cape Verde islands. A depression could form over the next few days as it moves West at 10-15 mph. NHC now has it at a medium chance in developing.

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7