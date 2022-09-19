Another stormy day is expected in the afternoon with highs forecast to reach between the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees.

The pattern gets drier late week!

Fall officially starts on Thursday, but we will won’t feel it. In fact, the high for the day will be 92.

Deep moisture lingers across the region with conditions favorable for afternoon sea breezes to once again trigger scattered showers & storms to form. Flooding, in spots possible with best chances over inland locations. Activity fizzles in the evening. pic.twitter.com/D6quaGZhul — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 19, 2022

Tracking Fiona

MONDAY 5AM ADVISORY: Hurricane conditions spreading across portions of the Dominican Republic. Heavy rainfall & catastrophic flooding continues across much of Puerto Rico. #Fiona forecast to emerge over the SW Atlantic this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zx54QrNT9F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 19, 2022

Fiona strengthened before making landfall as a 90 mph hurricane in the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma and Punta Cana around 3:30 am.

The center of Fiona will move over the Eastern portion of the Dominican Republic this morning and emerge over the Southwestern Atlantic this afternoon. It is forecast to pass near or to the East of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

Unfortunately heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continues across much of Puerto Rico. As the outer bands of Fional could produce an additional 4 to 10 inches of rain possible with a storm total of 30 inches. Most rivers are running high or out of their banks and the wet pattern will be in place through midweek.

The British and U.S. Virgin Islands could see an additional 1 to 2 inches and a storm total of up to 10 inches on St. Croix.

The Northern and Eastern portions of the Dominican Republic could receive 1 to 8 inches and up 15 inches total in the Eastern section.

The Turks and Caicos rainfall forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches. However, storm surge here could be as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tides Monday night into Tuesday.

FIONA RAINFALL continues to produce life-threatening & catastrophic flooding along with land & mudslides across Puerto Rico. An additional 4-10" possible with storm total max of 30". Major flooding likely for Eastern portions of the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/9UlqBgZcBR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 19, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7