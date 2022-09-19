Another stormy day is expected in the afternoon with highs forecast to reach between the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees.
The pattern gets drier late week!
Fall officially starts on Thursday, but we will won’t feel it. In fact, the high for the day will be 92.
Tracking Fiona
Fiona strengthened before making landfall as a 90 mph hurricane in the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma and Punta Cana around 3:30 am.
The center of Fiona will move over the Eastern portion of the Dominican Republic this morning and emerge over the Southwestern Atlantic this afternoon. It is forecast to pass near or to the East of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.
Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.
Unfortunately heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continues across much of Puerto Rico. As the outer bands of Fional could produce an additional 4 to 10 inches of rain possible with a storm total of 30 inches. Most rivers are running high or out of their banks and the wet pattern will be in place through midweek.
The British and U.S. Virgin Islands could see an additional 1 to 2 inches and a storm total of up to 10 inches on St. Croix.
The Northern and Eastern portions of the Dominican Republic could receive 1 to 8 inches and up 15 inches total in the Eastern section.
The Turks and Caicos rainfall forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches. However, storm surge here could be as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tides Monday night into Tuesday.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7