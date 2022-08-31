Typical pattern for South Florida with overnight/morning passing coastal shower followed by afternoon inland storms. A few could sneak into the metro/coastal locations as winds lighten up late in the day.

A few more showers possible Thursday through the weekend as an upper-low moves to our South. However, not a washout of a forecast for the long weekend.

The main concern will be the high rip current risk and choppier seas as winds increase off the ocean.

Today in the Tropics:

Low pressure area located several hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles is showing signs of organizations. Showers and storms continue to increase, but there isn’t a well-defined center of circulation based on recent satellite data. Conditions are favorable for gradual development and a Tropical Depression is likely to form as it moves W/NW to the North of the Lesser Antilles. NHC giving it a high chance to develop.

WEDNESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Shower & storm activity continues to increase with an area of low pressure East of the Lesser Antilles. However, dry air still filtering in from the North & West. NHC giving it a high chance to form during the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/rRp6ri8bPS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2022

Broad low pressure located between the West coast of Africa and the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some development possible during the next couple of days. By late this week, it will encounter cooler waters that would impede further development. High chance to form now.

WEDNESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Low pressure has formed along a fading front over the North-Central Atlantic about 850 miles W/SW of the Azores. Conditions are favorable for development & a Tropical Depression is likely to form over the next few days as it moves East. pic.twitter.com/6gmNwPrYnP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2022

In the North-Central Atlantic there is an area of low pressure that could form as it gets cut-off from a front. Some development possible later this week into a subtropical system later this week while it drifts to the East. Medium chance to form.

WEDNESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Showers & storms with a broad area of low pressure located between the West coast of Africa & Cape Verde Islands have become better organized. Some development possible before conditions become unfavorable North of the islands. pic.twitter.com/6PvVWFIQOS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7