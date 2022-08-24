What to Expect

Series of upper lows will be turning our pattern unsettled. First one crossed through yesterday. Second one is located by Bahamas set to move in late Thursday. Therefore, look for anytime rain showers especially over the weekend.

A repeat performance expected today: a few showers will move through this morning, then some storms will be possible near the western metro this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tA1zYHS57Z — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 24, 2022

Today in the Tropics

Area 1: Showers and storms remain disorganized associated with a wave East-Southeast of the Windward Islands. Conditions could be favorable for some development as it moves across the islands and into the Southeastern Caribbean Sea. NHC giving it a low chance to form.

Area 2: Tropical wave forecast to move off the West coast of Africa in a day or two has low chance to form late this week or over the weekend while moving West near the Cape Verde Islands.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7