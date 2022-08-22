Typical Summer weather continues with a steamy breeze out of the East. A few showers try to make a run for the coast early and then it should be dry in most areas this afternoon. Once the daytime heat kicks in, showers and storms that brew will be confined toward interior areas and the Southwest coast of Florida.
Pattern changes late week with a surge of moisture moving in from the tropics. Starting Thursday more rain expected. Showers could be more widespread.
Today in the Tropics
A tropical wave a few hundred miles West of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are favorable in the short-term for some development, but it will have to contend with tons of Saharan Dust ahead in order to survive. NHC giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7