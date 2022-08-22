Typical Summer weather continues with a steamy breeze out of the East. A few showers try to make a run for the coast early and then it should be dry in most areas this afternoon. Once the daytime heat kicks in, showers and storms that brew will be confined toward interior areas and the Southwest coast of Florida.

A few SPOTTY SHOWERS on the breeze possible early, so parents make sure the kids have the ponchos with them. Not everyone will see rain, it will just be isolated and brief. Winds remains out of the East between 5 to 15 mph. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/MhHKkwkBtw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2022

Pattern changes late week with a surge of moisture moving in from the tropics. Starting Thursday more rain expected. Showers could be more widespread.

MOISTURE SURGE- Models showing an upper-level disturbance moving Westward across the Florida Keys during the end of the work week. This will bring in deep moisture increasing our rain chances for Thursday- Saturday. More widespread rain possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xrw39LVRaI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2022

Today in the Tropics

A tropical wave a few hundred miles West of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are favorable in the short-term for some development, but it will have to contend with tons of Saharan Dust ahead in order to survive. NHC giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.

TODAY IN THE TROPICS we are monitoring a few Westward moving tropical waves. The one located West of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance to form if it can survive the Saharan Dust ahead. Stay tuned! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Y3wVsRIDZt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7