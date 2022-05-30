What to Expect
Widespread showers and storms will continue to be possible across South Florida today.
Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to flooding, in spots that got tons this weekend.
The main threat will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning within the strongest activity.
Greatest coverage of showers and storms will be between 2 pm to 9 pm with East coast areas being affected earlier and Western areas later in the evening as storms push inland.
Tropical Update
Hurricane Agatha located in the Eastern Pacific is set to make landfall around Southern Mexico near Puerto Angel later today. The remnants are set to move into either Gulf of Mexico or Northwestern Caribbean where conditions could be favorable for growth. NHC is giving a medium chance in developing. Regardless of development, tropical moisture is set to move into Florida this upcoming weekend. A high rain chance is set to remain in place.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7