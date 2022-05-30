What to Expect

Widespread showers and storms will continue to be possible across South Florida today.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to flooding, in spots that got tons this weekend.

The main threat will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning within the strongest activity.

Greatest coverage of showers and storms will be between 2 pm to 9 pm with East coast areas being affected earlier and Western areas later in the evening as storms push inland.

ANOTHER WET DAY AHEAD for South Florida! It is pouring between Sunny Isles, Opa-Locka, Hialeah & Miami Beach. Another batch of rain is located around Cutler Bay & Naranja along the #Florida Turnpike. Storms located East of the Upper Florida Keys. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RKXLmdZTpW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 30, 2022

Tropical Update

Hurricane Agatha located in the Eastern Pacific is set to make landfall around Southern Mexico near Puerto Angel later today. The remnants are set to move into either Gulf of Mexico or Northwestern Caribbean where conditions could be favorable for growth. NHC is giving a medium chance in developing. Regardless of development, tropical moisture is set to move into Florida this upcoming weekend. A high rain chance is set to remain in place.

MONDAY POTENTIAL FORMATION- Low pressure could develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula & SW Gulf of Mexico in a few days, related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the Eastern Pacific. It is expected to drift East with a medium chance in forming. @WSVN pic.twitter.com/WxoZImxrzn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 30, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7