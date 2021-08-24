One more hazy day is forecast for Wednesday. It should start sliding into the Gulf of Mexico allowing some moisture in, making for a few downpours. An Upper Low over the Bahamas moves in on Thursday bringing with is a better chance for rain.

Weather or Not?

Our science based podcast has a new edition. South Florida’s coastal waters teem with life, but some are not doing that well. Some shark populations are losing numbers while a specific coral has now been declared extinct. You may not like sharks, but they are crucial part of our ecosystem. That’s this week on Weather or Not? Listen wherever you listed to podcasts.