1 MORE DAY OF NEAR-RECORD TEMPERATURES

We are well into Fall & South Florida is STILL waiting for the change of season to reach us. Temperatures haven’t held back in warming into the mid to upper 80s last few days with a few afternoons even reaching the low 90s last weekend! With humidity in place, temperatures have even been feeling like the 90s!
So when can we expect relief from all of this summer-like heat? Well, the long awaited cold front we have been talking about for days is currently headed our way and should reach South Florida by the weekend. However, for now we continue on this warm streak.
Once we get through one more day of steamy temperatures, the front will finally reach South Florida late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures Friday will also be nearing records despite the increasing clouds and rain chances spreading across South Florida.
So how COOL will South Florida will get? Well, we won’t need to worry about thick jackets but temperatures and humidity levels will definitely feel different as compared to the last few weeks. We will be waking up to low 70s Saturday and Sunday while some spots across South Florida might even dip down to the upper 60s! I’m sure no one will be complaining about that!
And this time around it looks like temperatures will remain near or just below average for a few days, which is most definitely appreciated given that South Florida has yet to feel Fall-like temperatures. It will be way past due!