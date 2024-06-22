MIAMI (WSVN) - A Venetian Islands homeowner said he no longer feels safe, one day after a brazen vandal was caught on camera shattering his window.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said this was the first time he has experienced something like this, and he hopes it is the last.

When asked what he felt when he watched the frightening security footage, the homeowner said, “That feeling is definitely going to stay with us.”

The homeowner said the brazen attack took place Thursday night, while he was away.

“It’s terrifying, because when you think of home, you think of, ‘Oh, I just want to unwind,’ a safe place,” he said.

The homeowner said the perpetrator showed up to his home along North Venetian Drive at around 9 p.m. and began bashing in the front window.

“He was trying to completely destroy it, kicked it a few times, and then gave up and decided to walk away,” he said,

The homeowner said he’s not sure whether the act of vandalism was a random attack or an unsuccessful break-in attempt.

“I have been trying to think of what happened, and I cannot come up with any ideas,” he said. “I’ve talked to the neighbors, I’ve talked to the police department, and they said they’re still investigating, but we don’t really know.”

City of Miami Police detectives responded to the house at around 9:45 p.m. They said it doesn’t appear anything was stolen, and they are now left to investigate the strange, scary incident.

As for the homeowner, he is now living with a heightened sense of caution, but he’s trying not to worry.

“I’m grateful that neither me or my family were here at the time of the incident. From what you can see in the footage, you can see a lot of rage in the person, so I’m just thankful that we were not here,” he said.

Police have not provided further details, as they attempt to determine who targeted this home and why.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.