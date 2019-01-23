Woman in viral Brickell video with cyclists fired from job

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dana Scalione, the woman who went viral on social media on Martin Luther King Jr. Day during a confrontation with some bicyclists, has been fired from her job.

On Wednesday, Insignia International Properties, Scalione’s former employer, said on the company’s Facebook page it “does not tolerate discrimination.”

“Dana Scalione is no longer affiliated with this organization,” the Insignia said.

Insignia also revealed that Scalione started at the real-estate company in 2012.

The firing comes after a Monday afternoon video surfaced showing Scalione confronting a group of teenage protesters on a Brickell bridge.

The teens were protesting a lack of affordable housing in Liberty City. She accused one of the teenagers of running over her foot with a bicycle and called the protesters “a bunch of thugs.”

Her boyfriend, Mark Allen Bartlett, jumped into the confrontation wielding a gun and calling the protestors the n-word, among profanities.

Police later arrested Bartlett for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

