HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One of three victims who were involved in a shooting while inside a Lamborghini SUV that then crashed into a home in Miramar has died, her family said, as police continue their search for the person or people responsible.

According to Miramar Police, the luxury vehicle was followed and targeted, then shot at along Sunshine Boulevard, at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, causing the vehicle to crash into a home off Southwest 27th Street.

“Three people were inside the car; all three had been shot,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows a car is seen following the Lamborghini down the street. At some point, shots are fired, the car speeds off and the Lamborghini is seen going through a stop sign before, detectives said, it hit the residence.

Paramedics rushed the two men and woman inside rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Monday morning, loved ones told 7News the injured woman succumbed to her injuries. Police later identified her as Brianna Johnson.

“Listening to the ShotSpotter, it was quite rapid fire,” said Moss.

The sound of those piercing bullets awoke neighbors.

“My mother did [hear the gunfire], actually; she said she thought it was fireworks at first, but then something just felt a little bit off,” said area resident Chery Cherr.

The quiet neighborhood quickly turned into a crime scene as investigators combed the area for evidence.

Detectives are attempting to determine why the Lamborghini had been targeted and followed.

“This is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning,” said Moss.

Investigators are now searching for the car that sped off.

“So, thinking a four-year model of a BMW, dark pink, white, and that scene going southbound from here,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Meanwhile, area residents are reeling from what happened.

“We’ve never experienced anything like that. Anyone here pretty much knows each other, so it’s a pretty tight-knit neighborhood,” said Cherr.

If you have any information on this shooting and crash or the whareabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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