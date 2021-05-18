Windy Wednesday

Strong high pressure across the Western Atlantic will push wind across South Florida making for rough beach and boating conditions.
This is the wind forecast thru the end of the week. At times the wind could gust as strong as 30 mph.
If you’re planning on going to the beach, there is a high risk of rip currents so make sure to swim at guarded beaches only. There is a a small craft advisory for all the coastal waters including Biscayne Bay. These conditions are not favorable for boaters. They may improve by the weekend.
The high will also drag in moisture, bringing us a chance for a fast moving downpour at anytime.
The Tropics
All is quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days