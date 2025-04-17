A very quiet weather pattern will continue over at least the next seven days but there are some minor changes in the days to come.

The main change is that winds are starting to ramp up and will continue to turn stronger through the start of the weekend.

A strengthening, sprawling high over the western Atlantic Ocean is the culprit for this windier weather pattern, leading to peak sustained winds of 10-25 mph on Saturday.

That’s also when gusts will be strongest, reaching up to 30-35 mph at times.

The breeze will then back off somewhat much of next week but it will still be noticeable and responsible for the seasonably warm mornings ahead.

With high pressure in control of our pattern, that will also keep conditions quiet. Little to no rainfall is forecast these next 7 days while skies will continue to feature sunshine with some patchy clouds mixed in.

We do need the rain as the ‘Severe Drought’ has re-expanded across South Florida and even an ‘Extreme Drought’ has developed inland, per this morning’s latest weekly update.

Regardless, this ongoing and upcoming weather pattern will make for nice weather for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and the end of Passover for those who observe any of these holidays.

As winds gradually veer from the east-northeast to the east-southeast between late this week and early to mid next week, high temperatures will rise by a few degrees.