We’re already approaching the final weekend of March and this upcoming period will feature some more weather changes.

Winds have been increasing these past couple days and winds will turn even stronger this Friday before gradually decreasing once again this weekend.

Expect gusts up to 40 mph this Friday with those highest gusts along the coast.

This will lead to hazardous marine conditions, including a high rip current risk and dangerous surf. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Broward County beaches for breaking waves of 6-8 feet from this afternoon through Saturday morning.

Besides the breeze, Friday will be quite nice with sunshine, some periods of cloudiness and milder temperatures. Highs will top off at around 80F.

As we head into the weekend, wind speeds will decrease but rain chances will increase. High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will continue to move farther away, opening up the door for moisture levels to rise.

On Saturday, expect sunshine, especially to start, then showers and isolated thunderstorms to overspread parts of the region from the south during the afternoon and evening hours.

Then on Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, especially during the second half of the day.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will be seasonable for highs but warm and above average for lows. Humidity levels will also continue to gradually rise, a sign of a warm and humid air mass that will settle in next week.

Speaking of next week, rain chances will start to decrease again but isolated showers and storms will still be possible at times, especially Monday afternoon.