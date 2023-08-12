He hasn’t recorded new music in three years, but Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is back. His eighth album features a new sound and vibe, inspired by someone very close to his heart.

Jason Mraz (singing): “My kind of magic, it’s automatic.”

Jason Mraz returns to his pop roots with his new album, “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.”

Jason Mraz “I hear ‘mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride,’ I think of life, so to think that life is a mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride is – makes me want to enjoy the ride and live gratefully and live present and aware and awake.”

Jason Mraz (singing): “If you need fire, I am your match. If you’ve got an itch, I’ll be your scratch. Whatever you want, I want for you.”

Jason Mraz “I really loved how this came out. It’s not all just done on drum machines and computers, you know?”

When it came to figuring out what songs to put on his project, the two-time Grammy winner hit up his mom for some advice. Because we all know mother knows best.

Jason Mraz “I was sharing songs with my mom last year, and they were, you know, acoustic driven, and she heard what we were up to, kind of folky. She goes, ‘This is good.’ She goes, ‘But I think you all need to create a pop album before it’s too late,’ and I heard those words, ‘before it’s too late,’ and they, like, echoed through my mind.”

Jason’s been in the music biz for a minute. The guy’s got seven albums, but he still knows he’s gotta keep up with the young ‘uns to be successful.

Jason Mraz: “I’m in an industry of, like, a lot of young people, right? Especially in the dance music scene, so I felt like, ‘OK, if I want to participate in dance, I need to do this,’ and I felt like my mom was speaking from a place of experience.”

Jason Mraz (singing): “I feel like dancing. I feel like dancing.”

Jason Mraz “I wanna make stuff that’s exciting and that sounds so cool before we even know what it is and why we made it.”

Jason Mraz (singing): “If you need love, I got your back.”

If you’re a fan, be sure to catch Jason at the Boca Raton Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday night. For more info, click here.

