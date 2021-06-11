Our wind pattern will change this weekend. Instead of an onshore breeze that kept us mostly dry, the flow will now be out of the south – southwest. This will push tropical heat and humidity into South Florida. Across the Mainland showers will develop across the Western Suburbs and press towards the Coast in the afternoon.

Rain chances will be above average thru Wednesday, with Sunday and Monday possibly being the wettest days out of the next seven.

The Southwesterly wind component will keep our temps hot. Would not be surprised to see some Heat Index Readings (or the Feels-like Temp) in the low 100s. When there is more humidity in the air, it makes the temps feel much warmer. That is the heat index.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is looking at an area of the Gulf of Mexico that may spin up some trouble sometime next week.

There is nothing there now, but models are suggesting some slow gradual development of a system.

As of Friday Evening, NHC was giving a 30% chance of a low forming in the area highlighted in yellow over a period of 5 days.

Even if it doesn’t organize, it could drop plenty of rain across TX & LA late next week. There is a trough (an elongated area of low pressure) over Mexico. This will drag northward moisture from the Gulf. It could mean heavy rain with flooding concerns. We’ll be watching.