It was a soggy Tuesday across Mainland South Florida

Many areas had rain but the above cities were the wettest spots. More is in store for Wednesday.

Blame all the downpours on the northern extent of a tropical wave moving across Western Cuba. Most of the rain is on the Eastern & Northern sectors.

As the wave moves into the Gulf, a little Saharan Dust moves in across the Keys and dries out the area. How far north will that Dusty layer go is not certain. Our model keeps plenty of moisture over the Mainland so we can expect some more downpours. Stay dry.