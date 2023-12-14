The wet and windy stretch kicked off on Wednesday and that will continue through this weekend as a stalled front meanders near South Florida.

This stalled front will focus some moisture across the area this Thursday, fueling the possibility for passing showers throughout the day. Otherwise it will be cloudy with below average highs in the mid 70s paired with windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory does remain in effect through at least Saturday morning for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties due to the likelihood of wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds will remain sustained as strong as 25-40 mph over the next few days before gradually decreasing starting Sunday.

As a result of the strong winds, very hazardous marine conditions remain in play with Gale Warnings in effect for the East Coast waters and Biscayne Bay, a Gale Watch for the Florida Keys and a High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves along the east coast.

On Friday, some additional rounds of rain remain likely along with clouds and below average temperatures.

Then over the weekend is when the final round of this December deluge will commence as an area of low pressure develops over the Gulf of Mexico then tracks to our north across Florida.

This will lead to rain likely, some of which could be heavy, throughout our Saturday into Saturday night.

Flooding will be a risk, so a Flood Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys but it could also be issued for mainland South Florida due to the potential for seeing several inches of rainfall.

There will also be the isolated threat for tornadoes, especially late Saturday, due to this low pressure system moving in.

Sunday will finally mark the end to this wet stretch, acting as a transition day with the chance for a few lingering showers in the morning before sunshine returns by the afternoon as a front crosses through.

Behind this front will be quieter weather and cooler temperatures for next week!