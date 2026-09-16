More weather changes are on tap, south Florida. After such a quiet start to the week, a series of features will take shape and make for an active stretch leading up to the fall season (next Tuesday). The first change has begun with breezy conditions on Wednesday. Wind speeds generally ranged from 10 – 15 mph (sustained) with gusts around 30 mph during the afternoon. The winds helped us combat the still-high heat!

Much of central and south Florida is dealing with a “mixed bag” of weather. Rain bands have been swinging quickly across the Peninsula from east to west.

What’s behind the messy, unsettled weather? A stalled front is draped over us, and that’s not all.

East of the Bahamas is a large area of Low Pressure (in the upper levels). With a plethora of disturbances around the region we can expect breezy sudden downpours at times.

The “slow upper low” will continue tracking westward across Florida, especially into Friday. Some strong thunderstorms will be possible with the disturbance directly over us, on Friday. Gusty storms could be accompanied by hail, too.

Finally, just when you think there’s drying on the horizon as the low pulls away, it’s quite the contrary. Even heavier, more steady rainfall is likely to evolve this weekend into early next week! That’s when more tropical moisture is drawn northward from the Caribbean Sea. While there will be breaks between expected rainy bursts, significant rain seems likely to threaten parts of south Florida.

As indicated by the forecast model above (it’s the European model depiction) a good chunk of the area may see between 3 – 5 inches of rain, if not higher! If that pans out, street flooding would likely be a daily threat into early next week.