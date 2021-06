The Moisture plume that had been stuck over South Florida the last few days is moving out and in return drier, warmer air is moving in.

The breeze will remain near average speeds on Saturday, but picks up on Sunday and then down right windy by Monday. A threat of rip currents will remain at the beach so please swim at guarded beaches only.

Typical rain chances now in the rainy season range between 30% & 40%. We will stay below that through the weekend and much of next week. Enjoy.