Only a few days left of April and perhaps we could finally see some April showers before the month comes to an end!

It sure has been a very dry start to the year overall, especially across mainland South Florida, with a big rainfall deficit.

It will stay dry to wrap up the weekend this Sunday, however, with plenty of sunshine paired with a light breeze and highs close to normal in the mid 80s.

With a lighter wind, the rip current risk has been reduced to a moderate level at our east coast beaches this Sunday.

Monday will basically be a copy-and-paste day as Sunday with sunny and warm conditions.

Then on Tuesday, a weak front will arrive. The model guidance has been inconsistent when it comes to determining whether we’ll get any rain out of this front. As of this morning’s runs, they are starting to paint a similar picture, showing a round of scattered showers possible, moving in from northeast to southwest. It’s not going to be much but we’ll take it.

Behind the front, it then turns dry for the rest of the week along with a blend of sun and clouds and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will dip down slightly midweek with highs in the the low to mid 80s before surging back up as we approach next weekend.