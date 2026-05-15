The weekend looks more like a typical late Spring pattern with plenty of heat, humidity, and a few afternoon storms around.

Temperatures will stay above normal with highs climbing into the upper 80’s and low 90’s each afternoon. It will definitely feel steamy at times, especially away from the coast.

For today, most of the rain and storm activity should stay inland and across Southwest Florida later this afternoon and evening as the sea breezes collide. Not everyone will see rain, but if a storm develops nearby, it could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning in a short amount of time.

Heading into the weekend and next week, South Florida settles into a more Summer-like weather pattern. That means daily afternoon storms become more common, especially inland and over Southwest Florida, while the metro areas may stay drier for much of the day before a few evening storms pop up nearby.

If you’re heading to the beach, use extra caution in the Palm Beaches where a high risk of rip currents is in place today. An elevated rip current risk is expected to continue along the Atlantic beaches into the weekend.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7