We started off this week mild and pleasant with highs near 80F but by the end of this week, temperatures will turn closer to 90F along with a slight increase in humidity.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, extending across the Atlantic Ocean, Florida and into the western Gulf of Mexico.

This will keep our pattern generally dry and quiet over the next 7 days, although in the long term around the middle of next week, a weak front could stall near or across the area, leading to the chance for showers.

Until then, though, rain chances will be low at a 10-20% chance most days. We could use the rain since all of South Florida is experiencing below average rainfall in the midst of brush fire season.

In the short term with lighter winds and warmer temperatures, the sea breeze is expected to develop during the afternoon hours. This will lead to the chance for an inland shower while metro and coastal locations should stay dry with mostly sunny skies.

As mentioned, temperatures are forecast to continue to gradually warm, with highs at most mainland locations reaching the mid to upper 80s for the foreseeable future, especially for early next week when winds take on more of a southerly component and while fronts remain north.

This will make for a rather hot and somewhat muggy Earth Day on Monday with mostly sunny skies still in the forecast.