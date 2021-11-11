Clouds increase and rain will be on the rise for today. Best chance is this afternoon and evening.

VETERANS DAY FORECAST- Showers & an isolated storm expected late afternoon. Temperatures should manage to reach the low to mid 80's before clouds build across all of South Florida. @WSVN @7WEATHER #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yk5NylessW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 11, 2021

Best overall chance for widespread rainfall appears to be early Friday morning. Could be it as wet as last week? Right now, ingredients will be present for South Florida to experience pockets of heavy rain with the primary concern continuing to be for flooding, in spots. By the afternoon, an upper-level disturbance lifts out of the region, bringing the potential for strong storms down.

FRIDAY REPEAT? We are hoping it won't be as wet on Friday, but count on rain to become widespread around the Florida Keys & Southern Miami-Dade throughout the morning rush. An isolated storm possible. Flooding, in spots possible. Front arrives Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iMg6IUE9PB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 11, 2021

The cold front approaches the region late Friday/early Saturday morning with a chance of showers until it clears. Shoud be nice and slightly cooler on Sunday with lows in the upper 60’s and highs near 80 degrees.

On Sunday, another cold front (reinforcing front) moves in unnoticed and cools the air down even more. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the low 60’s. Some areas in the Western Suburbs will be in the upper 50’s.

Temperatures will be mild and humid through Friday, as moisture levels rise ahead of an approaching front and increasing cloud cover limits high temperatures to the lower 80’s.

King Tides: Water levels still running higher than normal around portions of the Middle Florida Keys. They will remain under a Coastal Flood Advisory through the morning.

Tropics Update: Low pressure in the Northern Atlantic has small window to form before it gets absorbed by an area of low pressure moving in from Canada.

THURSDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Low pressure located 1000 mi. E/NE of Bermuda have changed little in organization. There is still a small chance the system could become a short-lived subtropical storm today, before it gets absorbed by another low coming from Canada. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/p9G3uQQcn5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 11, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7