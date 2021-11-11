Clouds increase and rain will be on the rise for today. Best chance is this afternoon and evening.
Best overall chance for widespread rainfall appears to be early Friday morning. Could be it as wet as last week? Right now, ingredients will be present for South Florida to experience pockets of heavy rain with the primary concern continuing to be for flooding, in spots. By the afternoon, an upper-level disturbance lifts out of the region, bringing the potential for strong storms down.
The cold front approaches the region late Friday/early Saturday morning with a chance of showers until it clears. Shoud be nice and slightly cooler on Sunday with lows in the upper 60’s and highs near 80 degrees.
On Sunday, another cold front (reinforcing front) moves in unnoticed and cools the air down even more. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the low 60’s. Some areas in the Western Suburbs will be in the upper 50’s.
Temperatures will be mild and humid through Friday, as moisture levels rise ahead of an approaching front and increasing cloud cover limits high temperatures to the lower 80’s.
King Tides: Water levels still running higher than normal around portions of the Middle Florida Keys. They will remain under a Coastal Flood Advisory through the morning.
Tropics Update: Low pressure in the Northern Atlantic has small window to form before it gets absorbed by an area of low pressure moving in from Canada.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7