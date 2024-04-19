Temperatures have been taking on a slow and gradual climb throughout this week and that trend will continue through this weekend and early next week as winds continue to veer more out of the south around high pressure just to our east.

This will lead to a switch to above average temperatures, which translates to highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Overall, the weekend is looking great with generally sunny skies and dry conditions, although a late-day shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the day, especially across inland areas and on Sunday.

That low rain chance will last through Monday, making for a nice but rather hot Earth Day with highs near 90F under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will then become introduced to the forecast mid next week as we follow a slow-moving, weak front pushing down the Florida Peninsula from the north. The model guidance remains in disagreement in regards to how much moisture there will be with this front.

At this time, an isolated shower or storm will be possible during the middle of next week but this forecast could certainly trend wetter. At least as this front comes through, it will drop our temperatures closer to normal once again with highs generally in the mid 80s.