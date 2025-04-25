The final weekend of April is here and it will be warm and wonderful with sunshine, near-typical temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

High pressure will settle in across the region, bridging across Florida from the Atlantic back toward the Gulf. Given this, winds will also continue to gradually decrease.

That means the rip current situation should improve come Sunday. On Saturday, the threat remains high, however, so be sure to only swim at a guarded beach and if you are a strong swimmer!

Following a few showers across parts of the Florida Keys Saturday morning, it will turn dry with sunshine and just some small, patchy clouds.

Then on Sunday, it should turn slightly warmer with tons of sunshine in the forecast.

Next week will start nice, warm and dry, too, before a very weak front moves in from the north and east on Tuesday. That front will lead to some spotty showers on Tuesday, but a widespread rain is not in the forecast.

Otherwise, rain chances the next 7 days will remain low as the beautiful, quiet weather pattern rolls on.